Battambang: On November 11, 2020 at 4:30 AM, at Chea Mantrey village, Treng commune, Rattanak Mondul district, Battambang province, there was a traffic accident between two trucks heading in the same direction traveling west on Road 57.



A Hyundai truck broke down and stopped on the right side of the road, and the driver and passengers cut branches and put them in the back to warn other drivers. The driver and passenger then began to fix the truck on the road.

Later, another Hyundai with a Domino’s Pizza logo and license plate Battambang 3A 2542 was driving from the same direction and smashed into the back of the broken down truck.



The driver, named as Yim Heng, male, 29 years old, living in Po Veal Village, Rattanak Commune, Battambang Province died at the scene and passenger named Chan, male, 22 years old, living in Po Veal village, Rattanak commune, Battambang city, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the broken down truck was injured, and his helper was also killed at the scene.

Both bodies were handed over to relatives for traditional rites. The provincial traffic force took both vehicles to the provincial commissioner to follow the legal procedures.