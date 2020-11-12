Takeo: A young boy was killed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 08:16 in a field near Ang Ta Chan village, Leay Bo commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.

On the day of the incident, Bol Vit, a 40-year-old female resident of Ang Ta Chan village, Lay Bo commune, rented a rice harvester owned by Mam Thol, alias Poy, to harvest rice in his field. Oum Ratana, an 11-year-old boy who lived near the scene 150m away, ran up to the harvester and slipped and fell under the machine and died immediately at the scene.

After the incident, local authorities went down to the above location to examine the body and took the harvester away. The body of the child victims were handed over to relatives for traditional rites.