Sihanoukville: According to the General Department of Immigration, the Sihanoukville International Airport Gate Police Station on November 10, 2020, cooperated with the Sihanoukville Deportation Preparatory Office of the Department of Investigations and Procedures to deport 24 Chinese nationals.

They were placed on board flights ZA494 (KOS-CTU) to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport and DR5032 (KOS-KMG) to Kunming Changshui International Airport.

The Chinese nationals were also given a three-year ban on entry into the Kingdom of Cambodia. FAST