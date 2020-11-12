Banteay Meanchey: 1,631 detainees were sent back to prisons on the morning of November 12 2020, after flash floods meant authorities were forced to evacuate them.

The inmates were returned to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison in Keab Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Mr. Ung Siphan, Director of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison, said that 1,631 prisoners were evacuated from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison to 4 provincial prisons in Oddar Meanchey province, Siem Reap Province, Kampong Thom province and Trapeang Thlong Correctional Education Center.

He instructed all detainees, after knowing the taste of imprisonment, to correct themselves and to become a good person, a good citizen who can easily live in society. KPT