Phnom Penh : You may have seen many pictures taken by people who participated in the recent MTB 2020 cycling program at Prek Leap, which includes both teen cycling and under-15 cycling.

What shocked most Facebook users was seeing a boy race with his old bike, no proper brakes, no helmet and no expensive equipment like other kids. But he did not hesitate to enter this program, and the young man took the challenge seriously in all the competitions.

The young man’s actions made everyone admire him for his courage, perseverance in all stages, and the ability to show himself that even though you do not have a modern bike and no equipment, you still dare to compete to try to win. .

Pics: Facebook / Story: KHMERLOAD

UPDATE: