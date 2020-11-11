Phnom Penh: A crane truck from Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) caused three electric poles to break and fall on the road due to careless driving.

The incident happened at 9:30 AM on November 11, 2020 along the corner of Street 108 and Street 51 in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a crane of Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) driving carelessly, catching the power line and pulling on three poles, causing the line to break and fall. The whole street was shocked, and people were afraid that the electric shock might cause a fire, but fortunately it did not catch alight, and no one was injured. NKD