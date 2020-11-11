FEATURED Health Latest 

British Man Found Dead In Siem Reap Guesthouse

Siem Reap: Authorities say a foreigner died in a guesthouse. The shocking discovery was made at 21:20 on November 10, 2020 in a rented room of Naga Guesthouse (NAGA) in Taphul Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City.

Police said that after receiving information from Naga Guesthouse staff that a foreigner had died, police arrived at the scene and named the victim was IAN JAMES NEWTON, male, aged 57, a British national on a tourist visa who had been staying at the guesthouse.

According to the research of the doctor of the court, it was concluded that the victim died two days ago from a heart attack. Authorities sent the body to be temporarily stored at Wat Teuk Thla, Phnom Penh to wait for a decision from the family and the embassy. SRP

