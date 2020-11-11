Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on November 11 that a new case of COVID-19 has been detected, and no patients have left hospital treatment.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the new positive test results were from a 35-year-old American woman living in Phnom Penh, who traveled from the United States on a South Korean flight to Cambodia on November 4, 2020 (*no details on why the test was carried out 7 days, not 13 like usual).

Updates expected later, with more information on the tests performed on those who had direct and indirect contact with the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

This is the 301st case detected, with 13 patients now being treated in Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital.