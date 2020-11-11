Tbong Khmum: At 8:45 pm on November 10, 2020, there was a traffic accident between a truck and an ambulance of Ratanakkiri Provincial Referral Hospital, causing a driver to be injured, a doctor to break his thigh and a patient’s death.

This incident happened at the 35-36 km marker in Svay Kambit village, Seda commune, Tbong Khmum province *road not stated, probably 7.

After the incident, the seriously injured were sent to the hospital and the body to be handed over to the family for the traditional ceremony.

