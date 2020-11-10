Preah Sihanouk: Schools in four communes in Prey Nup district: Prey Nup commune, Tuol Toteung commune, O’Oknha Heng commune and Ream commune, were temporarily suspended for two weeks.

Mr. Kheang Phearum, spokesman for Preah Sihanouk provincial administration said on the evening of November 10, 2020, school classes in Prey Nup district, Prey Nup commune, Tuol Toteung commune, O’Oknha Heng commune and Ream commune, were temporarily suspended for two weeks.

Health officials are targeting those who have had direct contact with officials involved in the Nov. 3 incident to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the provincial administration spokesman, some residents in the four communes had been in direct contact with officials at the November 3 event, and were brought to a hotel in Sihanoukville for questioning.

This is a temporary suspension of schooling in the four communes, and the spokesman said the move comes after the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on the morning of November 10, 2020, issued a notice on strengthening measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province. KPSBN