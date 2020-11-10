Preah Sihanouk Province: At just after 8 pm on November 9, 2020, in Cheung Ko village, Cheung Ko commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, on National Road No. 4, at the distance of km 176-177, there was a fatal traffic accident.

A shipping container fell from a blue and yellow HINO truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3A-0935, driving from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh. The container hit a TOYOTA CAMRY with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-6865, driving in the same direction. The driver of the car was named as Seung Dara, male, 34 years old, resident of Veal Meas Village, Veal Renh commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province. He was killed at the scene.



Both vehicles were taken and stored at the Prey Nob District Police Inspectorate. The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. NKD