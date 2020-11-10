Siem Reap: On November 9, 2020, Siem Reap provincial authorities arrested an suspect, JOHN EDWARD GANSHAW, 57, the American owner of the Butterfly Pea Hotel and deputy director of the Butterfly Pea Foundation, for threatening to defame his former male lover.

According to the police, on September 29, 2020, they received a complaint from Choam Sambath, a 33-year-old man from Sala Kamroeuk village, Sala Kamroeuk commune, Siem Reap city, who works as a chef. He alleged that the American sent pornographic pictures featuring him and demanded $ 80,000 in exchange for not posting them in public.

According to the suspect’s confession, he actually sent a nude picture to Choam Sambath because the victim stopped loving him.

A search of the suspect’s home turned up two laptops, two Ipads, one Camera canon, one artificial penis (dildo) and some used condoms.

Currently, the suspect, along with exhibits, has been detained by the authorities and authorities are building a case to be sent to the provincial court for further legal proceedings. POLICE