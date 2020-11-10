Phnom Penh: Police from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on large-scale drug trafficking cases and seized more than 6 kilograms of methamphetamine in Phnom Penh.

Police say that the raid took place on November 08, 2020 at 21:40, by the Special Forces (A11) of the Department of Anti-Drug Offenses in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.

Police conducted a search in a room in Damnak Thom 2 Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey 3, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

As a result, specialized forces arrested a suspect named Srean Kim Sruoch, a 27-year-old, and discovered more than 6.2 kilograms of methamphetamine (ICE) wrapped up as Chinese tea

The suspect has been sent to court.