Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the afternoon of November 9, 2020, issued an urgent press release, officially confirming that three officials tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade on November 3 (now being referred to as ‘the November 3 Event’,

Mr. Sous Yara, Member of Parliament and Spokesman of the Cambodian People’s Party Mr. Sor Chetra, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries The Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam & Cambodia.

This comes after the Ministry of Health team took second samples, with over 900 people now being tested again. Many are continuing to take the second tests and are waiting for the results to be provided to the Ministry after the analysis by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge. The Ministry will continue to inform the public when results are known.



