Kampong Cham Province: A Chinese man escaped from quarantine at the Chattalysak site (Mekong Hotel), Sangkat Kampong Cham, Kampong Cham City. After running away for two days, the police found him in Kampong Cham city, about 1 km from the hotel.

Colonel Srey Yen, police inspector of Srey Santhor district, said on the afternoon of November 9, 2020, that previously the Chinese man was seen riding an old Smash motorcycle in Prek Dambok commune, Srey Santhor district. He then ran away, leaving the motorcycle behind.

The Police Inspector said that the Chinese man then boarded a taxi to continue his journey, but at Phteah Kandal commune he got out of the car, and refused to go further. The news of this strange behavior reached the authorities, and police in Srey Santhor decided to monitor and interrogate him in case he was involved in any criminal offense . On November 7, 2020, the Chinese man was sent to the Provincial Police and taken to the Mekong Hotel to be kept while checks were made for COVID-19

He then broke a window in the hotel and ran away, causing the police to search for him, later finding him near the hotel.

A witness said that after the police chased the Chinese man, he appeared mentally unstable, grabbing his shirt and tearing his pants until an ambulance arrived.

Srey Santhor District Police Inspector confirmed that a sample had been taken to check for COVID-19 at the Institut Pasteur and came back negative. If he does have the virus many police officers in Srey Santhor district may have to isolate.

The man has now been sent to the immigration office in Phnom Penh. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*This does seem a strange story