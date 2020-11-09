Siem Reap Province: Authorities said that there was a case of murder after a 3-year-old child was killed.

The incident happened on November 9, 2020 at 1.00 pm in the room of a rented house behind Banteay Chas School in Chong Kaosou Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City (*possibly a mistake in the source and they mean November 8, at 1 pm).

Khoeun Villa, a 28-year-old male construction worker from Chrey Thom village, Chrey Thom commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province, was detained.



The victim was named as Doeur Sopanha, male, 3 years old, his mother, Doeur Sopha, 21 years old, is believed to have been in a relationship with the suspect, who is not the child’s biological father.



The suspect was detained by the police and taken for questioning, but he has not been able to answer, because he was confused and did not know whether he was responsible or not. A drug test was positive.



While the wife was doing the laundry, she heard her son screaming. She rushed in to find the suspect holding a knife, and her son was lying face down on the bed.

The suspect escaped on a bicycle and was later recaptured by police.



The arrest of the perpetrator involved the cooperation of the village chief of Chong Kaosou village and Thlok Andong village. SRP