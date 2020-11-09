Phnom Penh: A group were attacked at 8 pm on November 8, 2020, along the concrete road next to the canal under the Stung Meanchey flyover in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, leaving a man seriously injured.

Prior to the incident, Suon Savuth, 20, along with two or three other friends and the seriously injured victim were sitting near the mouth of the Stung Meanchey canal. Suddenly, a group of more than 20 gangsters on more than 10 motorcycles, armed with swords and sticks in their hands, went in and beat and cut up the victim, causing serious injuries.

The relatives of the victims came out to intervene, causing the gangsters to leave the scene, leaving behind a black Honda Dream 125 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1GM- 0256, along with a machete and a small piece of sharpened steel.

After the group reached the Stung Meanchey flyover, there was an explosion, which may have been gunfire or a firework (*unconfirmed)

. Local police arrived at the scene immediately and took the motorcycle left by the suspects at the scene to be stored at the Stung Meanchey 2 Administrative Police Station for further research.