Phnom Penh: On the morning of November 9, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release stating two new cases of COVID-19 had been discovered i n passengers who traveled from Japan.

The current patients are a 25-year-old Cambodian man, from Kien Svay district, Kandal province, and a 38-year-old Cambodian man from Daun Keo city, Takeo province. They both traveled from Japan and took a flight from South Korea to Cambodia on October 26, 2020.

The results came after the second test on the 13th day of isolation, and were provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, Phnom Penh. The men are being treated at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

On the same flight, two Cambodian men tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Cambodia. Thirty-five passengers were then isolated- twenty eight at two hotels in Phnom Penh and seven at Pochentong High School. Those who isolated in Pochentong High School with the two latest patients are required to continue to isolated for another 14 days.

Meanwhile, on November 8, 2020, 52 more people who had contact with the Hungarian Foreign Minister were tested, with all results being negative. The total number of affected people is now 944, traced from 4 to 8 November 2020. The bodyguard of the Hungarian delegation who tested positive is being treated at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

As of 7:00 am on November 9, 2020, a total of 297 people (60 females and 237 males) have been tested positive for COVID-19, of which 288 patients were treated, with 9 patients remaining in the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh (2 females and 7 males).

Reports released on November 8 say 194,839 tests had been conducted.