Phnom Penh: According to the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released on November 9, 2020, two diplomats and two local staff of the Royal Cambodian Embassy to the French Republic have tested positive for COVID -19.

All four of them have consulted with French doctors and are now receiving treatment at their respective homes and taking medication.



In addition, the Cambodian Embassy in Paris is waiting for the results of another local staff member today (Monday, November 9, 2020). The Cambodian Embassy in Paris will continue to operate normally, and some services will be offered online.

The Embassy will continue to work closely with the French Health Authority to monitor the progress of the Cambodian diplomats and the four local staff with the utmost care.