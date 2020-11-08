Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a luxury car into a concrete divider.



The incident happened at 12:20 AM on November 8, 2020, along the corner of Preah Monivong Street and Street 182 in Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to witnesses at the scene, prior to the incident, a man suspected of being drunk was seen driving a black RANGE ROVER with license plate number 2S 5549. The car drove into the divider, and suffered serious damage.

After the incident, the local authorities cooperated with the measurement experts to take the car and store it at the land traffic office, waiting for a legal solution. *No word as yet on what happened to the driver. POST NEWS