Phnom Penh: On the morning of November 8, 2020, people found weapons and ammunition near a lake close to Duong village, Sangkat Prek Pnov, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh. This is according to the report of Prek Pnov district authorities.

According to the authorities, the haul included

1 carbine with 9 rounds of ammunition 1 M16 assault rifle with 60 rounds of ammunition

3 K54 pistols with 109 rounds of ammunition

2 P08 pistols

Weapon cleaning products

It is reported that local people found the weaponry and reported to the authorities on November 8, 2020, at about 11:30 AM, after they went to pick vegetables at the lake. After pulling out a weapon they reported to the Prek Pnov police.

After receiving information the police went to the scene and took these weapons and stored them at the Prek Pnov Administrative Police Station for further procedures.

There has not been any indication of where these weapons came from or who they belonged to.