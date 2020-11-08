Phnom Penh: A letter from the Minister of Health on November 8, 2020 has issued a directive to close KTV, entertainment clubs, cinemas and museums across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The letter from Mr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health stated that “The Ministry of Health would like to inform His Excellency the Minister of Tourism, Lok Chumteav, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts and His Excellency Lok Chumteav, Governor of the Capital-Provincial Board of Governors. From Samdech Techo Prime Minister, to please close KTV, entertainment clubs, cinemas and museums across the country from the date of this signing until further notice.”

At the same time, Minister Mam Bunheng requested the Minister and Governor of the Capital-Provincial Board of Governors to implement their competencies effectively.

*News about schools is just coming through-update to follow.