Tbong Khmum: On November 7, 2020, a rare dolphin was found dead by villagers in reeds on the riverside in Village 6, Prek Achi Commune, Krouch Chhmar District, Tbong Khmum Province.

Police from the Prek Achi Administration Post of the Krouch Chhmar District Police Inspectorate arrived at the scene and found the mammal. Authorities also ask people to participate in protecting the conservation of rare dolphins in Cambodia. AREY