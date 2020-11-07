Siem Reap: According to the page of the Office of Social Media, a fatal crash at 2:40 am on November 6, 2020 on National Road No. 6 between km 246-247 in the village. Spean Tnaot 1, Spean Tnaot commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province, resulted in 7 deaths (1 Cambodian driver and 6 Vietnamese nationals, including 3 women).



After the incident, the authorities intervened and found that the11 Vietnamese nationals in the vehicle had all crossed the border into the Kingdom of Cambodia without permission.

Brigadier General Chea Kimsan, Deputy Commissioner for Immigration Planning, said that they were living in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam, and were advised by an unidentified Vietnamese broker to do business in Thailand. They were smuggled across the border into Cambodia and were continuing to Thailand, paying 15,000,000 VND ($$650) each.

On November 4, 2020, they travel from Ha Tinh and the broker picked them up to stay at an unnamed hotel, and then they handed over 1,500,000 VND each to the broker.



After receiving all the money, on the afternoon of November 5, 2020, the broker sent a car to take them to Tay Ninh province, and at 19:00 and there were 6 motorbikes waiting to transport them across the border into the Kingdom of Cambodia by traveling through a rubber plantation, with all 6 motorcycles turning off the lights. They traveled for about 30 minutes and were met by Cambodians who came to receive them and were put in a car heading to Thailand.



As far as they know, they were to travel from Tbong Khmum province to Lem, Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province and then cross the border into Thailand.

The five surviving Vietnamese nationals are as follows:

1. Name : TRUONG THI KHUYEN, female, born on 12-02-1982,

2. Name: PHAN THI VAN, female, born on 05/05/1984,

3. Name: HOANG QUOC TUAN, male, born on 16-06-1979,

4. Name: DANG VAN VINH, male, born on 10 March 1981,

5-Name: PHAM VIET LOI, male, Born on 14-03-1981,



At present, the bodies of the seven victims have been sent to the Stung Meanchey pagoda in Phnom Penh for temporary storage. POST NEWS