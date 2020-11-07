Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a notice this morning that two imported confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found on passengers arriving in Cambodia by the same flight after traveling from India.

The two patients were a 33-year-old Indian man and a 35-year-old Pakistani man. They took the same flight, via South Korea from India, and arrived in Cambodia on November 5. They are being treated in Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The test results of 105 passengers on the same flight were negative, and they are currently in isolation hotels and isolation points for 14 days of medical observation.

The Ministry of Health notice also pointed out that 2 new cases were treated yesterday;

A 32-year-old Cambodian woman and a 23-year-old Cambodian man, were diagnosed after returning from Iraq and Japan.

As of the morning of November 7, Cambodia had confirmed a total of 294 cases and treated a total of 288 cases. Figures from November 5 say 191,564 tests have been carried out in total.