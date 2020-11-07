Sihanoukville: On November 5, at around 1 am, an unidentified man fired 10 shots at two cars that were parked in front of a Chinese hotel in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. The vehicles were a Land Rover, with license plate PP2BP-7777 and a Toyota Highlander car plate PP2AG-3686.

Locals contacted police to investigate, but by November 6, 2020, the police hadn’t arrested anyone. Police said they were investigating the case and and are checking local CCTV. KOHSANTEPHEAP