Crime FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Gunmen Shoot Cars In Sihanoukville

cne88 Views 0 Comments ,

Sihanoukville: On November 5, at around 1 am, an unidentified man fired 10 shots at two cars that were parked in front of a Chinese hotel in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. The vehicles were a Land Rover, with license plate PP2BP-7777 and a Toyota Highlander car plate PP2AG-3686.

Locals contacted police to investigate, but by November 6, 2020, the police hadn’t arrested anyone. Police said they were investigating the case and and are checking local CCTV. KOHSANTEPHEAP

You May Also Like

31 Year Old Chinese Man Found Dead in Sihanoukville

cne1

Snake Charming Trick Goes Awry (Video)

cne2

EU Urged To Delay Ending Cambodia’s EBA

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *