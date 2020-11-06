Phnom Penh: A suspect cut and beat a woman, causing serious injuries as he was robbing her of her jewelry.

The suspected robber then tried to crawl through the rice fields and was found local people and the people’s protection force and beaten violently.

The robbery happened at 6:10 am on November 6, 2020 at a rice field in Rokar Thom village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, and the suspect hid out in the rice fields until 9:50 am the same day, where he was spotted in Thmor Da village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh.

According to the source, the victim, Jin Srey Touch, about 30 years old, a resident of Thmor Da Village, Sangkat Kantoek, Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh, suffered serious head injuries and was being treated at a hospital in Phnom Penh. The thief stole he bracelets, earrings, and gold.

The suspect was about 40 years old, dark-skinned, black-haired, wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt with the words “Rakuten” written on it, armed with an ax and a flashlight.

The source added that before the incident, the victim went to see the water in the rice field at Trapeang Veng in Rokar Thom village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province. The suspect who was also there saw she was alone and wearing jewelry, so attacked and robbed her, causing her serious injuries and knocking her out.

At the time of the robbery, no one knew because it was quiet, but an hour later, the victim regained consciousness and walked around and shouted for help, causing panic. The people’s defense force of Sangkat Boeung Thom, Khan Kambol, which is nearby, shouted on the radio, and the people’s defense force of Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kambol also came out to help search for the suspect, with many people helping to find him.

At 9:45 am the same day, the suspect was seen near Thmor Da village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh, and the people started beating him until he lost consciousness. Then, the police arrived to check and found no jewelry, but took the suspect to the hospital before interrogations could begin. MCPN