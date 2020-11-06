Phnom Penh: On November 5, 2020, there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 detected and no new recoveries.

As of November 5, 2020, a further 212 people had been tested, with negative results, after having contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary. In the two days (November 4 and 5, 2020), a total of 840 people have been tested, all results were negative.

However, the Ministry of Health would like to advise all affected people who have a negative first test result to continue to self-isolate as instructed by the Ministry of Health and to return. Three more tests will be conducted at the Friendship Palace of the Office of the Council of Ministers:

The second time on November 9, 2020

The third time on November 14, 2020 and

The fourth time on November 18, 2020.

The Ministry of Health would like to remind and call once again that all citizens continue to strictly implement protective measures to wear a mask (if necessary), especially when traveling and when meeting a lot of people. Use a towel or scarf to cover your mouth when coughing, sneezing, clean your hands regularly, maintain social safety and maintain a personal safety distance of one and a half meters to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 virus, which can occur at any time, any situation and anywhere.

The Ministry would like to thank all the leaders, officials, health workers and doctors all over the country, all relevant institutions and authorities at the national and sub-national levels, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, the National Institute of Public Health and the Laboratory of Siem Reap Provincial Hospital, which have done their best to assist in the medical examination and research. PPR

There have been a total of 292 cases so far (F: 60; M: 232), with 286 (F: 57; M: 229) full recoveries and no deaths,

Ministry stats from November 4 say (by that time- before the news on the Hungarian diplomat was known) the total number of tests stood at 187,640 (11,235 per one million population).