Phnom Penh: On the night of the 5th to the 6th of November 2020, it is reported that four suspects arrested with a large quantity of methamphetamine managed to break out of a cell and escape from Stung Meanchey II Police Station

The four suspects involved in a case of nearly 1 kg of drugs were arrested by the specialized police force of Meanchey District Inspectorate in cooperation with Stung Meanchey II Force on November 4, 2020.

A few months ago at Stung Meanchey II Police Station, there was a case of a suspect hanging himself in a cell. NKD

KOHSANTEPHEAP explains more:

Regarding the above phenomenon, Meanchey District Police Inspector Mr. Meng Vimean Tara confirmed to Koh Santepheap by phone on the afternoon of November 6, that after a thorough examination by forensic authorities, it was confirmed that the four suspects had managed to dig with some unknown objects and to unlock the lock from the outside and open it to escape.

The inspector said that at midnight, there were six police officers stationed at the station, but when the fugitives, the six policemen, were asleep and weren’t discovered to be missing until 5 o’clock in the morning, all the suspects disappeared from the cell, causing a surprise.

He added that at 12 past midnight, Neng Samoeun, the police chief, also went to check the group, but at that time, they were still inside the cell.

However, the Meanchey District Police Force, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Anti-Drug Bureau, is conducting a search to hunt and recapture the above group of suspects and bring them to justice according to the law.