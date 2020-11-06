Phnom Penh: Forces of Chamkar Mon District Unity Command led by Mr. Keo Samnang, Deputy Governor raided a fishing game site In Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkarmon district. Many men and women were arrested, including foreigners, and the game tables were confiscated.

The operation took place at 6:40 pm on November 5, 2020 at the location of Huy Chheav Entertainment Center, located along Sabit Street, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Morn, arresting 12 men and women, including an unknown number foreigners (nationalities not given).

Mr. Keo Samnang, Deputy Governor of Chamkar Mon District, confirmed the arrests of 12 gamblers and employees, who were handed them over to the Tonle Bassac Police Station for education and to let their family come and guarantee that they will stop gambling because it can destroy property and our family. If the people who are arrested test for drug use, they will be sent to a specialist center.

The fishing game tables were confiscated by the Chamkar Mon District Unity Command and stored at the district court for legal action. NKD