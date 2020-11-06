Siem Reap: Preliminary reports say at least seven people have been killed and five others injured in a car accident. The incident happened on November 6, 2020 at 2:40 AM.

A Starex with license plate Kampong Cham 2A8469 was traveling along National Road No. 6, when it overturned between km 246 ~ 247, Spean Tnaot 1 village, Spean Tnaot commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province.

Police reported that the car was driven by an unidentified Cambodian man (among the dead) and was carrying 11 Vietnamese passengers (*needs to be confirmed); 6 males and 5 females. This case resulted in 7 deaths, including the driver and 3 females, with 5 suffering minor injuries.

According to the conclusion of the authorities, the primary cause was likely that the driver was drowsy and speeding. Authorities have not yet confirmed any further details. SRP