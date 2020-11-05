Sihanoukville: A truck crashed into a pharmacy, causing severe damage and two injuries at 3 o’clock In the afternoon of November 5, 2020, around the Golden Lions Roundabout, Sangkat 04, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to a source from the police, a truck with broken brakes crashed into Chamroeun Chan Lida Pharmacy.

Police say two people in the truck were injured. An ACLEDA Bank ATM suffered severe damage, along with the drugstore, but no one in the building was injured.

Immediately the authorities intervened and will resolve in accordance with legal procedures. (By: Som Pheaktra) SNTV