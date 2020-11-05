Siem Reap: A Honda Wave motorcycle was set alight on November 5, 2020 at 8:30 in front of Chou Heng Heng Restaurant in Boeung Don Pa Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City.

The owner of the motorcycle, Ngov Leng, a 50-year-old man who owns the restaurant, used gasoline to set his motorcycle on fire. The blaze destroyed the bike, but did not injure anyone.

The reason behind his actions were that he was reportedly angry his chef, a 33 year old man named Kuntha, who was always riding around on the motorcycle instead of working in the restaurant.

The police force went down to help put out the fire which did not spread to other places.

The authorities went down to make a contract to educate the restaurant owner, making him he would not act in a way that would affect security and social order again. POST NEWS