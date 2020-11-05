Siem Reap Province: Preliminary news reports said that a red luxury car GS300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA0169 hit a road divider, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

The incident happened in front of the Total Gas Station east of Phsar Leu Thom Thmei next to the traffic light in Chong Kaosou Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City on National Road 6 at around 12 noon on November 5, 2020.

According to officials at the scene, the car was driving from east to west, when it swerved and three concrete blocks. According to the source, the owner of the car is known to be an official of the Siem Reap Provincial Cadastral Office (the name removed by source).

Authorities have not yet confirmed the details of the incident. SRP