Phnom Penh: Khan Meanchey Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with Stung Meanchey II Police Force, patrolled on 11 November 2020 at 11:00 AM along Monireth Street.

When they arrived in front of Wat Non Mony, Damnak Thom 1 Village, Sangkat Steung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, they detained two suspects riding a motorbike and a search found 10 small bags of drugs and a larger bag.

The suspect, Vanthy, confessed that all the drugs were given by a Sok Lin, and soon after Sok Lin, walked out of the pagoda and was detained for questioning at the administrative police station.

Colonel Meng Vimean Dara, Meanchey District Police Inspector, said that after listening to the confession, the police continued to search rented room No. 16, Lum Road, Damnak Thom 1 Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey.

In the room rented by Sok Lin and Hong Borey, a 20 year old woman, 9 more bags of drugs were discovered. In total 4 suspects were detained:

Sok Lin, male, 39 years old, staying in Room 16, Damnak Thom 1 Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. Hong Borey, female, 20 years old, also staying in Room 16, Damnak Thom 1 Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. Vanthy, male, 18 years old, with residence at Wat Non Mony, Damnak Thom Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. Hin Soben, male, 32 years old, from Damnak Thom Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

Evidence and materials confiscated include: 20 bags of white gram powder (10 large bags and 10 small bags), 1 electronic scale, 1 yellow bag, some small plastic bags, some drug paraphernalia, some mobile phones and 1 black Wave motorcycle.

The suspects are currently being held at the Meanchey District Police Inspectorate to build a case for legal proceedings. MCPN