Prey Nup District: On the night of November 4, 2020, the forces of Prey Nup District Administrative Unity Command set up a police checkpoint along National Road 4 in Prey Nup District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to the authorities, they stopped a silver Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG 1615, and found 3 boxes containing 997 mobile phones.

It is highly suspected that these were illegally smuggled into the country, and have no tax documents.

The authorities sent the evidence to the Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate, from where they will be handed over to customs officers to proceed with the legal process. HUY BUNLENG