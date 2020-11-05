Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced this morning that after Peter Szijjarto, the Hungarian Foreign Minister, tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Thailand after a state visit to Cambodia, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia immediately conducted a search to find those who had come into contact with him.

As of 11 pm on November 4, a total of 628 victims had been tested by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge and all had negative results. It is believed that all those will isolate for 14 days.

The ministry also announced three Covid-19 recoveries; a 33-year-old Cambodian man, 47-year-old Polish man, and 37-year-old French man.

The country has had 292 positive tests for Covid-19 since January, with 6 active cases. Information recieved on November 4 said 187,640 (11,235 per one million population) tests had ben carried out.