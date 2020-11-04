Phnom Penh: Due to a moment of carelessness of a woman driver who was playing with her mobile phone, caused a crash into a tuk tuk and pushed it into a noodle shop, causing severe damage.

The incident caused a surprise at 11:40 pm on November 3, 2020 at the entrance of Borey Lay Kong along Street 217 (Chamkar Dong), Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Indian tuk tuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1GW-6741was driven by a man along Street 217 at a moderate speed. Suddenly a Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV-8202, driven by a woman, was traveling in the same

direction hit the tuk tuk from behind, causing the three-wheeler to crash into a noodle shop, causing severe damage. The tuk tuk driver was hospitalized with head and arm injuries.

In the aftermath of the accident, a woman who claimed to be the driver of the car took the blame for not being careful and using her phone, causing the crash.

Later, without a good solution between the three parties, the local authorities cooperated with the traffic officer of Dangkor district to measure the vehicle and keep the vehicles at the police inspectorate of Dangkor district, waiting for a solution later. NKD