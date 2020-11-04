Battambang Province: “Three Cambodians” Arrested by Thai Forest Conservation Forces on Thai Territory opposite Samlot district, Battambang province, while they were cutting logs into strips to bring across the border into Cambodia and sell to the market.

The arrest took place on November 3, 2020 at 12:30.

According to the report, the Thai Forest Conservation Force patrolled the rear of the 516th Thai Regiment and found the three Cambodians engaged in logging activities in Ban Muong village, Nonsi commune, Bor Rai district, Trat province. Thai forest forces arrested immediately.

The Khmer citizens are named

1 Sem Rat, male, 17 years old.

2 Iet Sok Khoeun, male, 26 years old.

3. Chan Sokkha, male, 31 years old.

All three of them live in Sre Andong Village, Samlot Commune, Samlot District, Battambang Province.

Currently, the three Cambodians above have not been released yet. Authorities in the area claim that they are waiting to see the Cambodian-Thai border liaison office to contact the Thai side to negotiate and mediate the release of the Cambodians today. SRP