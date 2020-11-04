Phnom Penh: A Range Rover driven at high speed crashed into a statue of the Buddha carved out of stone. The car overturned and skidded for more than 50 meters, causing serious damage.

The incident happened at 11:50 pm on November 3, 2020, along Hanoi Street, Khmuonh Village, at the handicraft factory (Khmer sculpture Cheang Yem Kim Sreang), Khmuonh Village, Khmuonh Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

A black Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-1669, had three men inside, and the crash seriously injured the driver and slightly injured the passengers.

According to sources from the owner of the shop, before the accident, a car was traveling along Hanoi Road from south to north at high speed as it flew towards the scene. The car did not slow down at a curve, hit the Buddha statue, causing a lot of damage, and three other Buddhas were also damaged, as was a lion statue, along with a statue of Grandma Mao, totaling $ 15,000 in damages.

The car, after hitting the statue, turned upside down, dragging the road for more than 50 meters on the roof. Three men were seen crawling out of the car and a man, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital.

After the accident, the car was taken to the Office of Road Traffic Police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting to be resolved later.

POST NEWS