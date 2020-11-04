Kampong Thom: A man hacked his wife and nephew to death with an ax at 8:56 a.m. on November 4, 2020 in Ampou village, Tbong Krapeu commune, Santuk district, Kampong Thom province.

Brigadier General Tith Samnang, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kampong Thom Province said the suspect was Tan Chi, a 35-year-old man living in the commune.

The suspect has a mental illness (*possibly schizophrenia). The two victims were a woman named Chea Yim, 39 years old and her nephew named Phat Pao, 12 years old. Both victims live in the commune where the incident took place.

The deputy provincial police chief said the suspect was ‘mentally retarded and had a mental illness’. Unable to control himself, he pulled out an ax and cut his wife and nephew, killing both of them at the scene.

After the incident, the suspect did not escape and waited for police. He was arrested and sent to Kampong Thom Provincial Police for legal action.

The source of the information says that the suspect had been suffering from this mental illness for many months. His wife took her husband to the doctor for examination and medication every week, but unfortunately on the day of the incident, without any provocation, the suspect pulled out an ax and hacked furiously at the woman and child.

After examining the bodies and making notes, the authorities handed them to the relatives for a traditional ceremony. MCPN