BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto tested positive for the coronavirus, state news agency MTI reported on Wednesday, adding that the minister, who is on an official visit to Thailand, has no symptoms. REUTERS (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Phnom Penh: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who visited Cambodia on November 3, 2020 tested positive for COVID-19 following meetings with Cambodian leaders and leaving Cambodia for Thailand, according to Reuters published a little earlier.

Péter Szijjártó- Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade met Cambodian leaders and left on an official visit to Thailand.

According to sources, the test results came after HE Péter Szijjártó met with many senior Cambodian leaders, such as: Prime Minister Hun Sen, Mr. Prak Sokhon, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation International, Mr. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr. Pan Sosak, Minister of Commerce and Mr. Sous Yara, Member of the Cambodian Parliament.

The same newspaper also quoted the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, Mr. Koy Kuong, that after receiving this information, HE Prak Sokhon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation met with a team of medical experts to test all officials who had come into contact with the diplomat.

In this case, in particular, Lok Chumteav O Vandin, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, replied by Telegram that she has not yet received full information, as she is currently on a mission in the provinces. KOHSANTEPHEAP

UPDATE: PM Hun Sen has announced he will self-isolate, along with his staff for 14 days. Other members of the government are believed to be doing the same.

UPDATE: Later reports from Thailand say the Minister arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday night and will be returning to Hungary today, cancelling his meetings with the Thai Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. He was in Bangkok for a 2-day visit.