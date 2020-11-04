Phnom Penh: At 1:25 AM on November 4, 2020, along Street 136, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, a black man stabbed a man with a knife. The victim, reported to be a three-wheel tuk tuk driver was seriously injured.

After the incident, the victim was sent to the hospital, while the suspect, who has not been identified, was detained by the police and taken to to the administrative police station for questioning and further proceedings. Updates to follow: POST NEWS