Takeo: A baby was found wrapped up and thrown away in Takeo province.

According to the primary report, the police of Preah Chun Chum commune, Kirivong district, Takeo province, on the morning of November 3, 2020 received news from the people living in Pursat village, reporting that there was a baby’s body in a nearby sewer channel,

The report continued that immediately the police went down to check the incident, but it is not clear whether the child was a stillborn or was alive before being found.

Police gave the dead body to the council of Chun Chum commune for a traditional ceremony. Police are opening a research investigation to know who was responsible. MCPN