Phnom Penh: A foreigner who stole bread and whisky in Aeon Market 2 was arrested by the police in Sen Sok district.

The foreigner was detained at 7:00 PM on November 3, 2020 at Aeon Market 2, Street 103, Bayap Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok.



According to the new Phnom Penh Post police, the suspect is DAMIEL CASTAU, male, 41 years old, an Argentine national who is currently unemployed, staying at a guesthouse in Ngoyes Village, Toul Kork District.



A compliant was made by Som Phos, male, 37 years old, Khmer, an employee of Aeon 2, who said 2 bottles of 18-year-old Chivas, and 2 loaves of bread were stolen. The suspect is currently being held at the Sen Sok police station to follow procedures. NKD