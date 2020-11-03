Pursat: Yesterday, (*it was claimed) there was a case where a person fell into the water, which caused a great surprise to the people in the area along the river.

Residents immediately rushed to the rescue to save the life of a drowning man.

This incident also caused a lot of praise from the public for the kindness of the people in the area to help each other, even at the risk of their own life. Not only that, through this video, many people were really shocked, accompanied by words of praise, spread all over social media, with the same motivation to help Cambodians like this. KHMERNOTE

*None of this has yet been verified by authorities