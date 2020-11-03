Svay Rieng Province: A man died after being sent to Phnom Penh for treatment following a stabbing.

The suspect is his neighbor, According to reports, the suspect was arguing with his wife in his house, and the victim shouted for them to stop making such a disturbance at 10:05 pm on November 1, 2020 at Svay Pok village, Doung commune, Romeas Hek district.

According to the Romeas Hek district police, the victim was Toch Savan, 44, a farmer.

The suspect, 26-year-old Chhom Tak, fled after the incident.

According to the authorities, before the incident, the suspect named Chhom Tak had a verbal argument with his wife, disturbing his neighbor. After the victim shouted for them to stop, the suspect became very angry and jumped over the fence into the victim’s house, stabbing the victim three times, causing panic throughout the village.

After the incident, the male victim was taken by his family to Romeas Hek District Hospital for treatment, but due to the serious injuries, the doctor sent him to the Provincial Hospital, from where he was sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Hospital for treatment, but died before he arrived.

Currently, the authorities are searching to arrest the suspect and bring them to justice. Yim Sothan NOKORWAT