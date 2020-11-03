Crime FEATURED Latest 

Man Arrested With 7.6 kg Of ‘Very Good’ Meth

Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department launched an operation to crack down on large-scale drug trafficking cases in Phnom Penh.

The Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A11) cracked down on drug trafficking case at the intersection of Street 5A, Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Mol Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

As a result, one suspect was arrested: Chea Chandara, male, 35 years old, Khmer nationality.

Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 7.622 kg was seized as evidence. KPSBN

