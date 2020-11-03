Siem Reap: Prasat Bakong district authorities reported that a man died after a traffic accident between a motorcycle and a luxury express bus driving in the opposite direction.



The incident happened at 18:30 on November 2, 2020 at Svay Chey village, Trapeang Thom commune, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province.

According to the police, the motorcycle was HONDA.CB.500FA 2013 model, big motorcycle with license plate Siem Reap 1S5964, driven by Heng Visoth, male, 33 years old, from Kork Thlok Krom commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province. He was riding from east to west.

The motorcycle collided with a white Ford minibus with license plate Phnom Penh 2Y0751 of Larryta Company- the driver escaped, leaving the vehicle behind (*no details on whether there were any passengers inside)



Authorities confirmed that the body was handed over to the family. The car and motorcycle are being kept at the police inspector of Bakong district to wait for a solution. SRP