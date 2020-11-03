Kampong Chhnang: At 18:20 on November 2, 2020 at Samrong village, Sangkat Phsar Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang city, 10 provincial police officers ib 3 vehicles led by Lt. Col. Hang Socheat, Deputy Commander of Justice And with the coordination of Mr. Ith Sothea, Deputy Prosecutor of the Provincial Court cracked down on illegal gambling cases and arrested 7 suspects:

1. Name: Ry Kimhorn, Female, 54 years old (Owner), from Sangkat Phsar Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City.

2. Sok Horn, female, 60 years old, from Trapeang Anchanh Village, Svay Chuk Commune, Samaki Meanchey District.

4. Sem Sok, female, 52 years old, from Phum Samrong, Sangkat Phsar Chhnang,

5. ?, 37 years old, from Sangkat Phsar Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City,

6. Khuth Sokhom, female, 55 years old from Phum Cheung Khros, Khum Cheung Khros, Rolea Bier District,

7. ?, from Kandal Village, Sangkat Phsar Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City.

The confiscated items include: 9 mobile phones, 12 decks of cards, 2 rugs and 7,861,500 riels – worth almost $2000- in cash

The 7 suspects, with the permission of the Deputy Prosecutor of the Provincial Court, were given an education contract o sign and allowed to return to their homes. POST NEWS